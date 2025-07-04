Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

1 . David Charles Stuart Fairbairn Passed on June 18, 2025, aged 38 years old. He will be missed by all his family and friends. The service will be held on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 2 pm, at West Lothian Crematorium to which all are welcome to attend.

2 . Gill Wright (Nee Neilson) Very suddenly, at home, on June 12, 2025. Gill, devoted mum to Sam and Beth. Youngest daughter of James and Elizabeth Neilson. Much loved sister, auntie and friend. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, July 10, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please.

3 . Francis (Frank) Russell Peacefully, at home on Monday, June 23, 2025. Frank, beloved husband of Janice, dearly loved dad to Lynn and Stuart, cherished papa to Danny, Rosie, Keir and Jasmine. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, July 18, at 4 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Please feel free to wear a touch of maroon. No flowers please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Big Hearts and Tiny Changes.

4 . Sheena Lawson (Formerly Jessie Phillips) Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on June 24, 2025, aged 87 years, Sheena Lawson (née Miller), much loved wife of the late Raymond, mother of Christine, Martin and Michael, grandmother, loving sister to Irene and friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 1.30 pm, thereafter to Mortonhall Cemetery, at 2.30 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be taken for Medical Aid for Palestinians.