Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1 . Morag Orr Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Friday, June 6, 2025, aged 86 years with husband Walter by her side. Beloved wife of Walter, mother to Mervyn, Ryan and Gillian, grandmother and great-grandmother. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, June 25, at 3.30 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, but donations can be made to Cancer Research UK. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . William 'Billy' Cowan Billy, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Billy, beloved husband of Noelene, much loved Dad to Tanya and James and adored "Pupa" to Liam and Kallum. Loving brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, cousin and good friend to all who knew him. He will be sorely missed. | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Peter Alexander Knight Peacefully, at Gilmerton Care Home, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, aged 77. Peter, beloved husband to Fiona, much loved stepdad to Russell and Nick. Adored friend to all who knew him. Peter will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, June 26, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome to attend. | Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Jeanette Kennedy (nee Kerr) Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on June 9, 2025, aged 80, Jeanette, daughter of late James and Jeanie Kerr.Younger sister to the late Margaret, Irene, Mark and Jimmy. Loved and devoted mum to Dawn, Lesley and mother-in law to Allan and Craig. Adoring granny to Leia and fur granny to Coal and Pepper. Much thought of auntie to Garry and Shaun. A friend to many x. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, July 1, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Refreshments at Liberton Golf Club. | Submitted Photo Sales