A pioneering charity worker who devoted her life to helping children will have her legacy honoured today at the Edinburgh Kiltwalk.

Margaret Mills MBE worked tirelessly for Children First for 54 years, transforming the lives of hundreds of children across Scotland and raising tens of thousands of pounds for the charity.

Based in the Scottish Borders, Margaret died in March age 76 leaving colleagues heartbroken, and now friends, family and colleagues will walk 21 miles in her memory, dedicating their charity walk to the extraordinary woman who helped shape the organisation.

Sarah Axford, service manager for Children First's Scottish Borders service, said: “Margaret was like a member of the family to all of us. She had a way of making you feel incredibly special no matter who you were and the whole team felt that way.

“She was a guiding light in many ways and was the person we looked to for advice - I was supposed to be her manager, but she was the one who talked me through the really tricky stuff and she gave me reassurance and her wisdom.”

Margaret Mills was awarded an MBE in January 2012 for her services to children and young people in Scotland. Over the years Margaret walked thousands of miles for charity, raising vital funds to help protect children | Children First

Joining the charity in 1971, Margaret pioneered support for child victims required to give evidence in court, advocating for changes in the justice system and paving the way for Scotland’s first Bairns Hoose, a safe space for child victims and witnesses of crime.

Sarah said: “It all started with Margaret in the late 80s early 90s. At that time child witnesses and victims were still sitting in the witness box to give evidence, face their perpetrator and a court full of people and be cross examined by a defence lawyer. Margaret said this needs to stop.

“Now this is normal practice for children, but it took a long time to get to this point and it all started with Margaret and her work with families.

“In a way Margaret was the foundation of our practice, from the way we help children recover from trauma, to the way we build relationships with families and practice as an organisation – it’s the Margaret way.”

Throughout her inspirational career, Margaret took part in many sponsored walks, walking thousands of miles for charity between the early 1970s and 2022. Dedicated to her job, Margaret was known for establishing meaningful connections with children and families that saw them stay in touch with her for support years afterwards.

Team Margaret: Left to right; Sarah Axford, Suzanne McLaren, Cindy Davie, Tamzin Baxter, Sammie Miller, Elizabeth Edgar, Gill Donnan, Lesley Hogg, (front) Angela Mackay Fletcher, Abi Barr and Ashley Sharp | Children First

Sarah said: “It's been really difficult for the children that she was currently working with. Margaret had decided to retire this year because of ill health, but she said to a lot of those children I will remain your friend. So I think it was even more difficult for them in terms of that loss because they always thought they would have Margaret around.

“She gave us so much and was so well respected by every single professional that worked alongside her, everybody just held her in the highest esteem. Even when she had difficult conversations with professionals didn’t agree with them, she did it in the most kind, sensitive and professional way. She was so child centred that everything was about the children and what was most important for them.”

A Just Giving page has been setup where people can support ‘Team Margaret.’ You can support the team by visiting the Just Giving website.