Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
1. Margaret Rose Redpath (nee Mayo)
After a long hard bravely fought illness, Margaret passed peacefully, at Tyneholm Stables Care Home, Pencaitland, on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Margaret a loving mum to Maurice and Alan, devoted mother in-law, much loved granny and great-granny. Treasured sister, sister in-law, aunty and cousin and friend to many, who will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Haddington, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Margaret will be taken on the day for Tyneholm Stables Care Home .
| Submitted
2. Elizabeth 'Audrey' Christie (nee Hirst)
Passed peacefully, on Sunday, August 3, 2025. Audrey, aged 89 years, beloved wife of the late James Cruickshank Christie and much loved mother to Scott. A celebration of Audrey’s life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, August 29, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. | Submitted
3. Margaret 'Peggy' Hardin (nee Keddie)
At the age of 93, in the Western General Hospital, with family by her side. Margaret, wife of the late Edward (Eddie), treasured mother of Gill and Edward, loving sister to Lilian, John (deceased), James (deceased) and sister-in-law Anna. Adored by her grandchildren Alastair, Keddie, Gordon, Lorna, Lindsay, Maggie and Liam and truly loved by her great-grandchildren Henry, Eilidh, James, Cameron, Lewis, Cillian, Malcom and Isla. Funeral service at 2.30 pm, on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel.
A donation may be made in lieu of flowers to St Columba's Hospice. Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Wards 72 and 70.
| National World
4. John Smith
John (ex-British Rail, Baileyfield Road), sadly passed away at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, aged 93 years, after a long and happy life. Beloved husband to Dorothy, loving dad, grandad and great-grandad. His warmth, kindness, humour and love will be deeply missed by all who knew him. | National World