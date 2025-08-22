3 . Margaret 'Peggy' Hardin (nee Keddie)

At the age of 93, in the Western General Hospital, with family by her side. Margaret, wife of the late Edward (Eddie), treasured mother of Gill and Edward, loving sister to Lilian, John (deceased), James (deceased) and sister-in-law Anna. Adored by her grandchildren Alastair, Keddie, Gordon, Lorna, Lindsay, Maggie and Liam and truly loved by her great-grandchildren Henry, Eilidh, James, Cameron, Lewis, Cillian, Malcom and Isla. Funeral service at 2.30 pm, on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel. A donation may be made in lieu of flowers to St Columba's Hospice. Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Wards 72 and 70. | National World