One of Scotlands most famous hair stylists, Charlie Miller, has died aged 80 after a battle with Alzheimer's at Queen's Manor Care Home in Edinburgh.

His A-list clients included Sir Sean Connery, fashion designer Donna Karan, Hollywood actor Leslie Nielsen and he also famously cut Sir Tom Farmer’s hair at the North Pole.

The international Charlie Miller brand still has four salons in Edinburgh with 80 staff and Miller was the first Scottish hairdresser to receive an OBE for services to hairdressing, presented by Her Majesty the Queen in 2012.

In 2007, he began personally styling real-hair wigs for teenagers through the Teenage Cancer Trust. Through this, he was part of launching the 'Hair 4 U' initiative in Scotland, now operated by The Little Princess Trust.

He lived an eccentric life describing himself as a "spiritual nomad", leading to an exploration of yoga and Buddhism where he learned from the Dalai Lama who he then gifted a tartan-pouched hair clipper in 1988.

In a statement posted online, Charlie Miller Salons said Mr Miller died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Monday.

It said Mr Miller was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 and spent the last three years of his life in the Queen’s Manor Care Home in Edinburgh.

The post read: “Charlie’s warmth, vision, and unwavering dedication to his craft and community touched the lives of so many - colleagues, clients, and friends alike.

“His legacy lives on in every salon chair, every team member he inspired, and every client who felt his passion for excellence and kindness, delivered with genuineness, empathy and warmth.

“We are heartbroken as we extend our heartfelt condolences to Janet, sons Jason and Josh, daughter-in-law India, his four grandchildren Isha, Isaac, Eden and Olivia, sister Helen, and the wider family.”

Charlie’s sons, Josh and Jason Miller, who are managing directors in the business, said: “We’re heartbroken to share the news of our dad’s passing. Charlie was so much more than the name above the door – he was a force of creativity, integrity, and love. He built something truly special: not just a business, but a family. We’re proud to be his sons, and to carry forward the legacy he began.”

The news has been met with hundreds of tributes, with many in the hairdressing world having shared their sadness at his passing.

Johnspantonhair said: “Such sad news, Charlie was so lovely with me when I was in the academy teaching with Trevor Sorbie. Such a gentleman, will always cherish his kind words.”

Adamreedhair said: “Sending you all my love. Charlie was a true gentleman.”

Jasonhallhairdressing said: “A true gentleman and legend.”

Ashley Calder shared a comment that Miller had helped her style her wigs after she was diagnosed with cancer, she said: “So sorry to read this, he was a wonderful man! He was my hero through my cancer journey, I’ll never forget everything he did for me and my wigs and how kind he was to my family and I. What a gentleman. Thinking of you all.”