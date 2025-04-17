Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to an Edinburgh councillor whose sudden death has been described as ‘a great loss to the city’.

Val Walker, councillor for Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart, died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ leaving many in the city shocked and saddened.

Born in 1949, Val was elected as councillor for the ward in 2022 and also served as convener of the culture and communities committee. Flags will be lowered at the City Chambers as a mark of respect.

Following the sad news, Edinburgh council leader, Jane Meagher, said: "I was extremely sad to hear of Val’s sudden and unexpected death and my thoughts are with her family and friends.

Tributes have been made to Edinburgh councillor Val Walker who has passed away this week. | Edinburgh council

"It was a privilege to get to know Val, both as a friend and colleague. What struck me from the very beginning was her intelligence, her wit but, most of all, her warmth and kindness. Even in the heat of political debate she would always remain calm, constructive and respectful of other people’s views.

"Prior to becoming a councillor, her roles in education and library services over many years gave her a long-lasting passion for reading, something that she loved to share with others – helping them to discover the wonderful world of books and libraries.

"Alongside this, she campaigned tirelessly for the Labour Party, as she did for the rights of workers, women and single parents. She spent thousands of hours knocking on doors and speaking to local residents – and I know that being elected as councillor for Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart in 2022 filled her with huge pride, something that stayed with her throughout.

"She brought the same determination to her role as Chair of the Council’s Joint Consultative Committee and I know she was held in the highest regard by the Trade Unions, who recognised a lifetime of activism and support.

"Val’s other great passion for theatre, and the arts more generally, made her the perfect choice for Culture and Communities Convener, a role that she approached with vigour and enthusiasm. She was never happier than when she’d managed to find a way of reaching consensus with all parties and I know that she was trusted and admired by colleagues from across the chamber.

"She was also a great champion of the festivals, and of the benefits they bring to our city’s reputation, but – in typically balanced fashion – an equally fierce defender of our parks and greenspaces and the huge enjoyment they bring to our residents.

"Val is a great loss to the council, to her colleagues and to the city. We will miss her immensely.”

“Val's legacy will continue to inspire us all”

Dr Scott Arthur, Edinburgh South West MP, said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Cllr Val Walker, last weekend. Val was an exceptional Edinburgh South West Councillor, tirelessly advocating for the Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart community.

“She was a formidable women who understood the meaning of service. Her unwavering passion for libraries was truly inspiring. Val often spoke about their importance, and her dedication ensured that Edinburgh's libraries remained open despite numerous threats.

“As Convenor of the committee overseeing them, she played a pivotal role in safeguarding these vital community resources. In 2022, Val's relentless campaigning led to the reopening of Oxgangs Library after it had been used as a Covid test centre. Remarkably, she achieved this before even being elected.

“Val's legacy will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Val”

Paying tribute to his friend and colleague, Stephen Jenkinson, Labour councillor for Pentland Hills said: “Val was a dedicated Scottish Labour councillor for Fountainbridge and Craiglockhart, and her tireless work and deep commitment to her community will never be forgotten.

“Her compassion, strength, and sense of justice made her a valued friend and a respected voice in the council. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her.My thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Val.”