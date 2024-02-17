Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Day has become one of Netflix's most popular series of the year so far since it launched on the platform earlier this month.

The romance show, based on the novel by David Nicholls, has gone down a treat with audiences enchanted by the performances of lead actors Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall. And given that a large part of the 14-part series is based in Scotland's capital, it has also thrust Edinburgh firmly into the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several filming locations show off the bonny side of Auld Reekie - from well-trodden tourist draws to hidden gems in the nooks and crannies of its cobbled streets and alleyways. It is to be expected that the success of the show will entice even more people to visit the Capital, perhaps in the hope of re-creating some of the most touching scenes from star couple Emma and Dexter's 20-year story.

So if you're planning to take in the sights of the hit show on your next city break, or even a local looking to rediscover the romantic side of home, here are five key locations you need to know about.

Arthur's Seat

A symbol of Edinburgh worldwide, the hill towers above the city and is visited by countless tourists every year. You can catch stunning views of the Capital and its surrounds from the summit - and since it only takes an hour or two to climb, it's no surprise the characters appear there more than once.

Holyrood Park

Another city centre hotspot for walkers and people going out for a cycle or a jog, Holyrood Park includes Duddingston Loch and St Margaret's Loch around Arthur's Seat, with Dunsapie Loch at the top of the hill also. Arthur's Seat offers some stunning views of Edinburgh and surrounding areas. Photo by Scott Louden.

The vast and picturesque Holyrood Park, which surrounds the famous hill, is popular with all those who like to take a stroll or mount a picnic when the sun shines. Dexter invites Emma to visit his flat in a scene filmed there.

The University of Edinburgh

Edinburgh University's Old College is a magnificent structure designed by the esteemed Robert Adam in the 1780s. Venturing into the gorgeous quad really is like stepping back into the Georgian era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auld Reekie's most iconic educational institution is crucial to the plot of One Day, with the characters celebrating their graduation at The Old College in the first episode. Located close to the heart of town, a walk through the ancient campus will make you feel like you're living in a fairytale.

For anyone considering studying there, the university offers student-led and self-guided tours to give prospective learners a taster of campus life.

Vennel Steps

The pair share a kiss under the backdrop of the castle at the end of the first episode. The quaint path is widely considered one of the best places from which to view the Capital's most prominent landmark.

You can access the viewpoint from the Grassmarket - and while the staircase is a little steep, the climb is more than worth the breath-taking sights.

Moray Place

Upmarket Moray Place in the western fringes of Edinburgh's New Town is a firm favourite among filmmakers. Pictured we can see a scene being filmed for Julian Fellowes' 2020 period drama 'Belgravia'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dexter's flat is located on the circular terrace near the heart of the city. Filled with centuries-old townhouses, it is typical of the picturesque residential streets locals so often take for granted.