One injured in two-car crash at Edinburgh Airport slip road

DRIVERS were caught up in delays this morning after a two-car crash near Edinburgh Airport.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to the airport slip road on the A8 Glasgow Road shortly after 9am.

Firefighters were also called to help free an occupant from one of the vehicles.

One person is believed to have been injured and taken to hospital.

Recovery trucks were called to tow the Skoda Superb and Honda Civic involved.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 9.05am this morning to reports of a two-vehicle collision at the Ingliston interchange.

“Fire and ambulance were also called to attend and recovery arranged for the vehicles.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they responded.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two fire engines and firefighters extricated one person and handed them into the care of paramedics,” he added.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

