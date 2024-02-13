Only three Edinburgh drivers win bus lane ticket appeals as over 60,000 fines issued
Only three Edinburgh drivers successfully appealed bus lane fines last year - despite tens of thousands of tickets being issued.
New figures obtained by the Evening News show 64,008 tickets were issued in the city throughout 2023 to motorists caught in bus lanes. But only a fraction of those fined disputed the fee.
And of the 81 who lodged appeals with the Tribunal Service, just three were successful. Cameras across the city catch motorists who enter bus lanes without authorisation and hand out penalties of £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.
It is prohibited for unauthorised vehicles to enter most of the lanes during the 'peak hours' of 7.30am to 9.30am and 4pm to 6.30pm on weekdays. However, there are also five 24-hour bus lanes.
Only public services vehicles, taxis, motorcycles, pedal bikes and emergency vehicles are permitted to use bus lanes. Recipients of fines can challenge the decision online or by writing to the city council.