Opening date revealed for Edinburgh Airport's new Moxy Hotel

A modern 230-room hotel with a book-themed interior is set to open at Edinburgh Airport next month.

Marriott’s lifestyle brand Moxy Hotels will open its first Edinburgh hotel on Jan 23rd.

Located at Edinburgh Airport, the new hotel will have 230 rooms and promises to offer something quite unlike any other hotel currently housed at the site.

Creating 36 jobs, it is the first of two Moxy hotels planned for Scotland’s capital. The second hotel is also under way to open in the Fountainbridge area in 2020.

Fiona Mackenzie has recently been appointed as the aptly named 'Captain' at Moxy Edinburgh Airport, the brand’s take on a General Manager.

Originally from Ayrshire, the 33-year-old brings a wealth of over 15 years’ experience within the hospitality industry.

Her previous experience includes several of the most prestigious brand names in the hotel arena, including Turnberry, One Devonshire, Inverlochy Castle and Cromlix.

Mackenzie said: “Edinburgh Airport is the perfect location to launch Moxy’s playful spirit and bring something different to the plethora of hotels that are here.

"The brand has quickly gained a reputation for offering the savvy millennial traveller something edgy and distinct. We intend to stand out from the crowd.”

Following the Moxy tradition, the new hotel will reflect its locality with a book themed interior design as a nod to Edinburgh’s status as UNESCO’s City of Literature.

Donovan Sumner, Moxy Operations Officer UK, said: “This is our 3rd Scottish hotel opening in just over two years with Glasgow Merchant City opening earlier this month.

"Thanks to the hotel’s lively and dynamic social scene, Moxy is now at the forefront of new trends within the hotel industry. For us it’s about creating the unexpected for travellers where choice is at a premium. Fiona’s reputation and vast hotel experience is a huge asset to Moxy and we look forward to throwing open the doors to Moxy Edinburgh Airport in January.”

Belvar, the management group operating the hotel, is currently operating 14 Moxy hotels and has opened 5 UK hotels since 2016.

There are already 29 worldwide Moxy hotels and Belvar has seven planned openings next year within Europe including York, Southampton, Paris and Verona.