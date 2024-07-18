Arthur’s housing contortions - John McLellan

Having had the dubious pleasure of listening to the bold new Edinburgh South West MP Scott Arthur condemning and then voting for policy after policy during the 2017-22 SNP-Labour coalition on Edinburgh Council, I have to acknowledge his mastery of two-horse riding.

Some might say it took spineless hypocrisy to new levels, but it looks like necessary preparation for his new life, certainly while he remains a senior figure in the council administration.

As transport and environment convener representing a ward to the western edge of the city, I’m sure he’ll defend the new City Plan 2030 to the hilt. That’s the blueprint which doesn’t deliver enough houses to tackle the shortage, with protecting the Green Belt at its heart.

Yet the new UK Government of which he’s part has declared war on NIMBYs, and Sir Keir Starmer says Labour must be honest and admit some green belt land will need to be released to hit housing targets.

Of course, housing and planning is devolved, and Labour has no control over Scottish Government policy, but Labour is in charge of Edinburgh Council which remains in denial about its housing supply numbers, massaging figures and relying on forcing businesses out which don’t want to move.

So will Cllr Arthur encourage the honesty from his council colleagues, Sir Keir is demanding? With plans for housing development in his constituency currently blocked, don’t hold your breath.

Instead wait for old Two Horses fully supporting Labour’s national policy while backing the exact opposite in his own back yard.