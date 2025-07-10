Benefits of getting an Advanced Driving/Riding Qualification

Driving a car or riding a motorbike can be safe as long as the person controlling it is doing so to the best of their ability. While passing your initial practical and theory tests may be challenging, it is only the bare minimum to become qualified in the UK. Advanced Driving/Riding qualifications teach you a vast array of skills to not only make your journeys safer but more enjoyable. They can help increase your safety, awareness and confidence, as well as improving your fuel efficiency and even reduce the cost of your insurance.

Below are the main reasons you should consider taking your driving or riding to the next level:

1. Safety and risk management

Safety is of paramount importance on the roads and being more prepared for potential hazards is a crucial benefit to advanced training. Courses train drivers and riders to be more active, helping them to spot and respond to dangers before they become an issue.

Advanced qualifications help improve on:

Observation and anticipation

Coping with bad weather/road conditions

Overtaking, cornering and braking more safely

Managing emergency scenarios with confidence

2. Confidence and control

Drivers and riders often feel nervous in specific scenarios, such as on the motorway, at night, or in slow-moving traffic. The courses include practical experience and coaching in these situations, helping individuals feel more comfortable and in control of their vehicle.

3. Fuel economy and reduced running costs

Being a smoother, more controlled and less aggressive driver or rider is better for your vehicle. In addition to making you safer, it means your car or bike will consume less fuel and suffer less wear and tear, including on tyres, brakes and clutches. As a result, you may see:

Lower fuel bills

Fewer maintenance expenses

Longer life for your tyres, brakes and clutch

4. Reduced insurance premiums

Insurers value advanced training and many offer discounts on insurance for those with accredited qualifications. A recognised advanced certificate may also make you a more attractive insurance customer, particularly if you are free of points on your licence.

5. Career and employability

If you are in a driving or riding-intensive career such as delivery, logistics, the emergency services or training, advanced qualifications may be a significant advantage. Employers typically welcome applications from those who have shown a willingness to improve their safety and efficiency on the road.

6. Satisfaction and sense of achievement

Advanced training is not only practical, it is also fun. Many people who take the course say it is a rewarding experience that gives them a real sense of achievement. It is also a way to feel that you can master your vehicle and perform at a higher standard than the typical road user.

7. Making roads safer for all

Becoming a more competent and considerate driver or rider is one way to make our roads safer for everyone. Advanced courses encourage more awareness and a responsible attitude towards others on the roads, including more vulnerable road users like cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists.

Conclusion

Advanced Driving/Riding qualifications can offer significant benefits to drivers and riders of all experience and ability levels. From increased safety and confidence to cost savings and professional development, they are a worthwhile investment in your skills for years to come.

RTA LAW LLP was founded in 2011 and is a niche civil litigation firm with a long-standing and deeply embedded culture of promoting and working towards better safety outcomes for the most vulnerable on our roads – cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians. Our work in pursuit of sustainable, long-term change extends well beyond the representation of our clients in court and tribunal hearings and often includes work aimed at legal reform, education and public engagement.

In our efforts to continually improve our own standards and knowledge base, many members of our team have also taken and passed the IAM RoadSmart’s Advanced Driver and Rider training course. We are proud to have 4 dual-qualified Advanced Riders/Drivers, 4 additional Advanced Drivers, and 4 more who are currently working towards their Advanced qualification. Five members of staff are F1RST-qualified (essentially meaning that they were in the top 20% of all Advanced test candidates).