The UK woke to hearing that even more Conservative MPs had resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet – with five Tories adding to the list before 8am yesterday morning. Just a few hours later, the NO 10 lectern was being polished and Mr Johnson delivered the speech that many had expected the evening before.

The Prime Minister said: “It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister.”

Baba AgekoyaiadeNY

Speaking outside Downing Street he continued: “I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.

“I’ve today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”

Mr Johnson added: Above all, I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you have given me and I want you to know that from now on until the new prime minister is in place, your interests will be served and the Government of the country will carry on.

It is understood that Mr Johnson will remain as PM until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

Dez and Bridget Linton

Following the news, we took the the city streets to her views from the Edinburgh public.

Edith Scott

“I think he should have gone before all this happened and a lot of his ministers had to resign. I think he’s done a lot of good – especially during Covid and everything else but now is the time. There’s been too many lies, it’s time to go.

Peter Kingham

George Watson

"I think they should have definitely left sooner. I had to laugh how his front benchers were coming out and saying that they’re going to have to be more honest after preaching what they were told to preach. The lies that they were told to spit out to the public. I think when they jumped the ship it was inevitable that it was going to happen. It was like, who’s next? Who want’s to be next?”

Dez Linton

“The man is an embarrassment and he has done untold damage to the world’s opinion of the British parliament. He will not have believed that it was possible that he could be forced to do something. There is an arrogance that is implicit in that man and in those of his ilk – hence the pressure that has had to be put on him to convince him that he has to leave. I think that Johnson has done untold damage to the reputation of the conservative party and the Tories generally – if that is possible. But he managed."

James Robertson

"I vote conservative myself and I think he’s done a lot of good things. He’s made mistakes and done things he shouldn’t have done and the lies he told he should have been straight up at the time. Now he’s just as well going because he’ll have no support but I have no idea who will be in his place. And whoever comes in is going to have a hard, hard job on their hands.

I think it’s a bad time to lose your Prime Minster and we’ve also lost people in jobs that are important – especially the chancellor of the exchequer and so forth at a time when people are looking to get help and now there’s nobody and they’ve got to go through all the leadership again. I think it was the wrong time to put him out.”

Peter Kingham

"I think it’s been inevitable for a while and the writing has been on the wall. As for the Covid breaches, that doesn’t really bother me all that much. As for the Pincher case, I think that’s typical Boris. That’s just how he rolls. He’s got the convenient forgetfulness when it suits him, but what politician doesn’t? I think he’s actually quite good at the game of politics but I think he’s probably burned too many bridges and his allies were obviously running out.

I feel that he’s not necessarily done. I feel there’s probably enough popularity there still. He was sort of a celebrity politician so I personally wouldn’t write him off entirely. I do feel as though he will have a role in the public persona in the future.”

Graham Connelly

"He’s useless and I’m happy he’s gone. He should have went a long, long time ago. It’s amazing they can get away with the lies they say. People just let him away with it. I blame Labour for not being a strong enough opposition. It’s Labour’s fault that we’re stuck with Tories.”

Baba AgekoyaiadeNY