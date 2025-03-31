Business can boom in West Lothian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Poynton MP for Livingston constituency met with local business leaders recently to discuss how the government can help turbocharge industry in the area.

Poynton held a roundtable discussion with companies from across West Lothian aimed at outlining the ways in which they can thrive under the Labour administration.

Poynton, a Member of the business and trade select committee spoke with representatives from a range of industries, including manufacturing, services, and education and skills.

Commenting Poynton said: “West Lothian is home to some wonderful businesses, who are providing vital services, driving excellence in their respective fields and in many cases who are at the forefront of innovation as well. I wanted to meet with bosses to stress just how vital they are to the local economy, and to get over just how much the Labour government can do to help them.

Ian Macleod Distillers hosted the event.

A number of companies again flagged concerns over staff and skills shortages and that’s something we are already working to tackle. Earlier this month we announced the initial steps of our Plan for Change – designed to give the nation the thriving workforce it needs. That will see extra help for the sick and disabled to find jobs.

We’ve also torn down a host of regulatory barriers that had previously hindered economic growth, to promote a more business friendly environment, and introduced a new Industrial Strategy for the UK which will support the eight highest growth sectors – centred around addressing infrastructure challenges, attracting investment and enhancing international competitiveness.

International trade is an area in which we should also be helping businesses and I’ll be doing all can to forge opportunities overseas for our superb local operators.”

Linda Scott – CEO, West Lothian Chamber of Commerce added: “It was great that Gregor spent time with us, and the members really enjoyed the meeting, but more than that, that they were pleased he genuinely seemed keen to listen to and engage with local businesses. We hope this can be a regular thing and he can keep us updated on how the government can support us, as local companies navigate their way through the various challenges on the horizon. Hopefully by working together everyone in the area can benefit.”