Caerphilly by-election result shows right-wing populism can be defeated

The Caerphilly by-election result was a blow for Labour and a boost for Plaid Cymru - but most significantly, it was a setback for Reform UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Farage's party had poured massive resources into the by-election campaign and talked up its prospects of winning the once safe Labour seat. It hoped a triumph in Caerphilly would be a prelude to sweeping gains in next year's Welsh Senedd elections.

Instead, Plaid stormed to victory with 47 per cent of the vote, leaving Reform trailing in second place with 36 per cent. Labour was reduced to 11 per cent, putting them in third place, with the Tories almost wiped out, finishing in fourth place with just 2 per cent.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth says: "The populist right can be beaten when people are offered hope and a vision of a fairer future." | Rhun ap Iorwerth website

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sizeable proportion of Plaid's vote came from Labour supporters voting tactically for Plaid to stop Reform. But, whatever the driving force behind it, Plaid's win was impressive and bodes well for the Welsh nationalists at next May's polls.

Plaid's leader Rhun ap Iorweth has said the lesson of the Caerphilly result is that extremism is not defeated by copying its language or trimming your own values, but by defending what is right and remaining true to your beliefs.

He says: "The populist right can be beaten when people are offered hope and a vision of a fairer future."

Keir Starmer’s Labour conference speech was admirably outspoken against Reform, but too often the UK Government’s policies and rhetoric still appear to be pandering to the Reform agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The continuing media focus on asylum seekers and small boats, together with the looming UK Budget on November 26 and the upcoming elections in Scotland, Wales and the English regions, creates a difficult background for Labour.

But the party’s newly-elected deputy leader Lucy Powell has called for the Government to be bolder in delivering the change it promised at last year’s general election and warned it cannot “out-Reform Reform”.

The Labour leadership should not see these comments as attacks, but as reasonable arguments from a “critical friend” - the role Ms Powell said she wanted to play - and a reflection of the mood among the party membership.

Being true to itself and to its values would restore faith inside the party and might well impress voters too.