Calls for early access to State Pension for the terminally ill backed by MP Martyn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The State Pension Age is now planned to rise to 67 years between 2026 and 2028, with a further review to consider that it rises even further to 68 years.

Marie Curie commissioned research from Loughborough University that revealed more than 90,000 people die in poverty every year, with 28 per cent of those under 65 years diagnosed with a terminal illness being most at risk. Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, commented: “This report shows people who are diagnosed with a terminal illness face unexpected financial hardships that push them into poverty; and that working age people are hit hardest. Sadly, working age benefits are failing to prevent this cohort from falling below the poverty line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Moreover, it is a reasonable assertion that the number of working age people dying in poverty will increase in line with the rise in State Pension Age.

“Early access to the State Pension for terminally ill people would help to prevent financial hardship during an exceptionally challenging time and reduce the risk of falling into poverty during the last years of life.