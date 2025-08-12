Carrying on a family legacy of safer and smarter driving

When I signed up for my Advanced Driving course, I knew it wasn’t just about refining my skills — it was about continuing a tradition. My grandpa, Douglas, and dad, John, both completed their Advanced Driver training in the 1960’s and 1970’s respectively. My grandpa wanted to challenge himself on his driving ability and thought IAM RoadSmart was the perfect route to go down. This was a time when traffic would have been significantly less than it is now.

In 1972 my grandpa encouraged my dad to attend the IAM RoadSmart Dundee open day to test his own skills. Over five decades later my dad has now received recognition for being an IAM RoadSmart member for 50 years. I realised it was now or never to undertake the course for myself.

A tradition worth keeping

Driving is something many of us do daily, but it’s easy to become complacent. I passed my driving test at 17 and then never thought much more about it. Driving became second nature and working as a personal injury lawyer, I always felt I had good observations and risk awareness. Like so many, I lost track of time and then needed to remind myself that I was 17 almost two decades ago! Completing an Advanced Driving course reminded me that even if you’re a good driver, there’s always more to learn and room for improvement.

Advanced Drivers & Riders

To add to the pressure, my husband did his Advanced Driving course last year and passed with a F1RST. How could I possibly comment on his driving from the passenger seat without doing the course for myself?! My inner competitive spirit meant that I had to push for not just a pass but for a F1RST!

I have had the help and guidance of a fantastic observer in John Purchase from Edinburgh & District Group of Advanced Motorists. The last few months have reminded me that safe driving isn’t just a personal skill — it’s something that not only protects us, but everyone around us. Having my own family now, reinstated this importance and made me much more aware of my surroundings and the poor driving of others.

It was nerve wracking turning up for my test, but I was able to put all the skills I had been taught by John to use and was delighted to pass with a F1RST. It may not quite allow me ‘bragging’ rights at home but allows my husband and I to pass on the family tradition to our son and set a good example to him of the standard of driving that ought to be expected.

Impact on work as a personal injury Lawyer

Advanced Riders

The IAM RoadSmart course has also helped me expand my knowledge when it comes to the day job. The focus is very much on safety, control and anticipation. It is about reducing risks. We know that every road traffic accident is avoidable so having this added knowledge helps me better review evidence and make decisions on the prospects of success of any given case.

At RTA Law we have actively encouraged our staff to undergo additional driving and rider training to add to their skill set. We now have 9 members of staff who are IAM RoadSmart Advanced Drivers and 4 of those have dual Advanced Rider qualifications. 6 passed with a F1RST.

If you’re thinking about taking an Advanced Driving course, I can highly recommend it. Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting one of your own, it’s an investment in your safety, your confidence, and your future on the road.

Jodi Gordon, Partner at RTA Law LLP