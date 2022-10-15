Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sacked - your views online
Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as Chancellor of the Exchequer by Prime Minister Liz Truss
Moira Macdonald
Liz Truss should be sacked as well.
Louise Wilson
Boris Johnson may have had a bit of a struggle with the truth but he and Rishi Sunak were miles more competent than Liz Truss and her cronies. We need Liz to stand down, Boris to come back for the moment, Rishi too, and a general election called asap.
Christopher Laird
She should be sacked as well. She has nothing going on in that head of hers other than OMG I'm prime minister, OMG I'm prime minister.
Stuart Winton
Liz Truss should sack herself, she agreed his changes.
Tully Tulley
The PM needs to go as well - disgrace. She's more incompetent than Boris.
Elizabeth Reid
Liz Truss has no idea how to run a government, her decisions are going to be very costly, and she’s already stated she’ll do her best for England – get her gone now.
Paul Mc Dougall
Employs a random to sort the countries finances! What did she think was going to happen?
Ash Douglas
I’m reminded of the American author Thomas Sowell quote - “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.”
Neil Donachie
Aye, to cover up the fact she put him there, most likely drew up budget with him and wants the focus away from herself!
Denise Tranent
And what about the rest?
Dave Highley
BBB - Bring Back Boris!
David Barker
Sacks one, replacement has failed in every post he has held in the past. Time for Liz Truss to go – totally unsuited for that job. The country is on its knees.
Michele Peirson
Quickly running out of options to replace those fired or leaving. Words barrel and scraping come to mind.
Gary Aitchison
This whole government are completely out their depth. Sack the lot, a general election is required.
Stuart Gallacher
The Tories are setting new records for the shortest time in office.
Mcphee Sher
He can always go back to bring the guy on the Halifax adverts then!
David Boswell
It is the PM that has to agree to everything, so she should go too. They way things are going, Nicola may just get her wish.
David McCoy
It’s not going to be enough to save Truss.
Scott Davie
That's a future quiz question.
Royal Mail
Royal Mail says it needs to seek a rfeduction of 10,000 staff by next August as losses tumble to £350million
Mark McDonald
Royal Mail, don't be so bloody greedy as you are making millions . Get rid of most of your managers and directors instead.
Tully Tulley
About time the government took this back into public ownership instead of paying dividends to shareholders.
Scotty Malotty
C’mon the Royal Mail workers - fair pay and conditions.
Graeme Nisbet
Absolute shambles. Greedy directors have run this company into the ground. I know a few people in RM and their conditions and pay are terrible. Up the strikers.
Frances Mckendrick
Pure greed from the big bosses.
Jette Goldie
And then it will need the same number of temporary staff at Christmas, no doubt.
Stuart Gallacher
Must be the first privatised company that's not making huge profits.
William Manson
How many of the board, top mangement and middle management are going?
Jeff Bruce
Well it should start at the top not the bottom. It’s the staff that keeps the managers in a job.
Edinburgh Filmhouse
Council bosses have been urged to explore “every possible avenue” to secure the future of the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Filmhouse.
Gemma Riddles
"More challenging to save the Filmhouse" – they sound as if they have no appetite to even try.