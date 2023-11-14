​A brand winning fans around the world - Angus Robertson

According to its own mission – “Brand Scotland has a clear vision; for Scotland to be recognised as a leading global citizen and a highly desirable country in which to live, work, study, visit, trade and invest. It brings together the collective communications efforts to harness Scotland’s energy, expertise and resources and to increase the impact of all our work in building the country’s global reputation”.

Brand Scotland is also winning an international reputation for its promotional work, most recently at the the City Nation Place Awards which celebrate and benchmark the very best in strategic thinking for places. The only specialist global awards designed to showcase the best approaches to building and managing the reputation of destinations, towns, cities, regions, and nations of all sizes. Highly Commended in the Best Communications Strategy: Place Brand, the team at Brand Scotland deserve every credit for telling the world that Scotland is a country that is challenging old ideas, inviting new investment, creating opportunities, supporting industry and driving technological advances that embrace humanity around the globe.