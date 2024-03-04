A city which can face the future with confidence - Donald Anderson

Donald Anderson

The subject of Edinburgh’s built environment has been hotly-debated, sometimes in a highly-charged and polarised way. There are good people on all sides of that debate, and we should respect that they all share a passion and love of the city.

Our city centre has the twin strengths of the glorious splendour of its New Town and an Old Town of startling character and beauty. The built heritage and most communities of the city are in good shape. Our historic buildings in the World Heritage site are now arguably better maintained than ever before.

Recently Leith was named by The Sunday Times newspaper as the best place to live in the UK, something inconceivable during the "Trainspotting years”. There is still deprivation, there are still drug problems and people do still struggle – and people have struggled a lot more in the recent cost of living crisis, but there is very little of the chronic destitution of the past.

The city’s transformation into a year-round tourism destination has helped secure a position as arguably the strongest city economy in the UK outside London.

The winter festivals alongside the summer festivals have made it one of the most investable tourism destinations in Europe and Edinburgh was named the world’s most sustainable tourism destination at the 30th Annual Travel Awards in Dubai.

Within the last five years, an array of redevelopments have started or completed that include the Johnnie Walker Visitor Centre and the redevelopment of the homes of many of the city’s traditional High Street brands including British Home Stores, Debenhams, New Look, Top Shop and of course the “grand old dame” of Edinburgh shopping, Jenners, pictured.

Princes Street’s future is looking bright, but the changes are not yet fully visible as approved plans take time to build out in the post Covid era, which has seen construction costs rocket. I’m admittedly biased, but I would argue that Edinburgh is a model of a successful regeneration and transformation.

The future will always be tough, and cities will always face challenges, but Edinburgh can face that future with more confidence than the vast array of modern cities.