A Fair Trade nation once again
We live in a world facing immense challenges – climate change, conflict, global health crises, and energy inequality. These challenges disproportionately impact communities in the Global South. Scotland’s response has been clear: we stand in solidarity with those most affected, and we believe that promoting fairness in trade is a vital part of that response.
Since 2007, Scottish Fair Trade – originally established as the Scottish Fair Trade Forum – has played a key role in promoting ethical trade across the country. The Scottish Government has supported this work through core funding via our International Development Fund since 2010, helping secure Fair Trade Nation status in 2013, reaffirmed again in 2017 and now in 2025.
This renewed recognition is not just symbolic. It demonstrates the strength of partnerships across our society – from local campaigners and community groups to businesses and consumers – who have championed the cause of fairness in global trade.
As we look to the future, we must continue to ensure that Scotland plays its part as a responsible global citizen – standing in solidarity with producers in the Global South and continuing to promote ethical trade at home and abroad. I thank all those who make this work possible, and I am proud that Scotland continues to lead by example on the global stage.
Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary