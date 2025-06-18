A future Liberal vision of Scotland in 2050 - Alex Cole-Hamilton

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP delivers a speech. Picture: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock

What will Scot-land look like in 25 years’ time? That’s what I was tasked with answering at a conference in Edinburgh yesterday.

Had the pioneers of devolution been asked to speak at a similar conference about their vision for our time a quarter of a century ago, I doubt very much that they could have anticipated the global shocks and the ferocious rate of change that we have witnessed in these intervening years.

I believe that as the first half of this century closes out the renewal of liberalism will continue, with many more liberals in power, getting things done. That’s because Liberalism is the antithesis to the politics of blame, to the politics of identity, of cynical politicians who seize on struggles and anxieties. That stifles our progress to the detriment of the people I got into politics to help.

The political oxygen all of this consumes has frustrated attempts to address the humanitarian catastrophe created by our warming planet, the housing crisis or child poverty on the streets of Scotland.

The SNP have been in power for 18 years, failing to get the basics right. For too many people it feels like nothing works any more. I want to change that, because we’ve overcome big challenges before and we can do it again now.

People are still finding themselves in the queue at 8am, struggling to get through to their GP surgery to get an appointment. What a difference it would make if you could see a GP and NHS dentist in good time. Local practices deserve staff who can ease the strain and get you seen fast. It means training and recruiting more pharmacists, more physiotherapists, more specialists in mental health to work alongside them.

On any given day, 2000 Scots are stuck in hospital, well enough to leave but too frail to do so because the care package or care home that they need isn't available. For the period of their delay, their hospital bed is not a place of treatment; it is simply another waiting room.

What a difference it would make if we could fix care, make it an attractive career choice, and guarantee that everyone receives high-quality care when they need it.

And what a difference it would make if Scotland had a government that looked after your money and believed in working with our neighbours in the rest of the UK and Europe. It would give the economy and businesses the best chance to thrive.

With the right platform for growth, ours is a country that has the skills to make things again and lead the world in technologies that today we can barely imagine. I want our economy to be a resilient, thriving mirror image of our potential as a society. To do that, we need a highly skilled, homegrown workforce that can compete on a global stage, and it is why I’m so determined to tackle the huge shortage of teachers in key subjects like maths, chemistry and computing. We don’t believe in settling for more of the same, divisive politics. You deserve better. Scotland would be better off if there were more local champions, focused on getting things done, on what really matters, and if there was more decency and respect in our politics.