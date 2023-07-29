A huge house party, or a noisy shindig going on next door - Vladimir McTavish

The Fringe has always divided the city, says Vladimir McTavish (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Fringe has always divided the city between those who see it as a huge party happening in our home and those who look on it as a noisy shindig going on next door.

Granted, cross-town bus services can get caught up for hours on end in festival traffic, and even getting from A to B on foot can be a challenge on overcrowded pavements. Admittedly, it’s also true that the London media treat our city as a hub for networking for a month. But let’s not forget this our Fringe too. And we can reclaim it.

We can do this by supporting local-owned venues. The Stand, The Monkey Barrel, The Gilded Balloon and The Beehive operate here all year round, and much of their profits will be ploughed back into Edinburgh. On the other hand, Underbelly, Assembly and The Pleasance bleed the city dry for a month then take all of their profits back to London, or in some cases bank them offshore.

We can further help by supporting local performers. When I moved here just before the millennium, watching local comedians would have been a masochistic charitable deed. Fast forward 20 years and Edinburgh is home to more world class comics per head of population than any other city on Earth.