A lot of work goes on behind the scenes in policing - Supt Tracey Robinson

Superintendent Tracey Robinson, Support and Service Delivery, Edinburgh Division

This month, for a change, we thought we could let you know about some of the things that go on in the background to support policing in Edinburgh.

The Capital Cops column often relates to a specific area of work, or an area of the city. However, my small teams provide support right across the city and for all policing departments.

My responsibility is all about ensuring officers and staff have everything they need to enable them to carry out their duties. We limit the number of officers in our back office teams, and often colleagues whom are injured or have health issues step in, so that we have as many officers as possible out and about. As a result, my teams are very small and while these officers can’t always be deployed to your door, they work very hard to support the officers that do deploy to your door!

In my opinion, the term ‘front line’ is very different in modern policing to what it was historically. For example, an officer investigating online crime is not necessarily visible in the community, but is working to keep people safe. The same principle applies to my teams.

I am very proud of them and the diverse range of work they undertake to assist their colleagues so that they can respond to calls. This can range from monitoring fleet; kit and equipment, and dealing with queries and requests from officers. It can also involve providing support for serious incidents and liaising with partners and problem solving.

My teams make sure processes and resources are in place to assist colleagues and make things easier for them so that their time on patrol and responding to calls is maximised. They have developed initiatives to develop and support colleagues so that they are equipped to deal with the demands on them whilst working in their communities. Examples include processes to promote equality and inclusivity at work, well-being and learning. We know that as human beings we make mistakes and don’t always get it right, but my team make sure we do all we can to prevent the same thing happening again.

They also monitor the performance of the division to identify any trends or areas where we need to consider interventions and improvements. Our resources are always stretched and it is important we understand where to prioritise.

For our officers and staff to provide their best response for communities, it is important they have what they need, and most importantly, they are supported and valued. Our aim is that Edinburgh Division is a welcoming and inclusive place to be, so that our officers and staff feel comfortable and simultaneously hope we will attract recruits from all backgrounds to serve our diverse communities.

The staff working on our front counters across the city are also part of my team, as are the officers based at the courts. All of them have demonstrated flexibility and a determination to find work-arounds during the pandemic, so that they can continue to provide a service.

So whether you can see our officers and staff in person or whether they are working behind the scenes, be assured we are all committed to serving our wonderful city and the communities of Edinburgh.