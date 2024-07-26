A moment of self-recognition in a stroll down memory lane - Susan Morrison
Oh, all right, they don’t put the exclamation mark in, but they might as well have.
They are jolly interesting, but jeez, guys, 37 years ago isn’t that long ago, is it? I’m sure I still have some pants kicking about that I bought that year.
And they are fascinating. The 1987 spread featured a great shot of Princes Street, just before Christmas that year.
I found myself looking closely to see if I could see the names of the shops, trying to see my old favourites – Dorothy Perkins, Top Shop, Wrygges for the fashion, BHS and M&S for the sensible stuff, Boots, Jenners and Debenhams for the make-up. Oh yes, I was quite the flashy gal back then.
The pavement is heaving with Christmas shoppers. One of them is me.
It’s blurry, but it is me. In confirmation, the young woman in the shot is looking at a young man. His back is to the camera, but I’d know that mass of dark curly hair anywhere, not forgetting that particular leather jacket.
It’s the man she would marry a few years later, my husband. We can’t see his expression, but I am willing to bet it’s long-suffering.
I remember my jacket that day. My collars are sticking out of my jumper, which was a very 80s look. There’s a lot of hair. It was a perm. Now that really was a sign of the times. Cost a bloody fortune, made your hair look like wire and smelled of cats pee. We thought they were great.
What would I say if I could walk into that photo and talk to that young woman? Probably not much. Things have panned out pretty well for her. I’d probably just glance over at her good-looking boyfriend and say: “You’ve got a good one there. Hang onto him.”