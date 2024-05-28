A most international constituency - Angus Robertson

Edinburgh Central is officially the most international constituency in Scotland.

Aside from the 41,079 people in the constituency born in Scotland, the top 20 of residents’ countries of birth were: England 17,636; China 4,032; USA 2,549; India 2,283; Northern Ireland 1,497; Poland 1,409; Spain 1,289; Ireland 1,165; Italy 1,135; France 977; Germany 956; Hong Kong 940; Greece 690; Canada 638; South Africa 603; Australia 591; Malaysia 547, Wales 534; and Pakistan 386.

It is a real reflection of how international Edinburgh and wider Scotland has become. This is significantly helped by our universities which attract top talent from across the globe.

Of course, as much as the world travels to Scotland, Scots travel the world, and have done for centuries. Their descendants are many, and a key characteristic of the Scottish diaspora has been people’s ability to assimilate and integrate into their local communities, as those from abroad do here.

Estimates suggest that upwards of 40 million people around the world consider themselves to have Scottish ancestry. Many more will be unaware of their heritage, and some – for good reason – will have complex views about it. The Scottish Government’s recent Diaspora framework sets out plans to connect Scots and those with links to Scotland globally. A central pillar of these connections will be built by those born outside Scotland who come here for a short or long time – or indeed for their whole lives.

I’m grateful to all those who have chosen to make Edinburgh and Scotland their home, and who add so much to our society, culture and sense of identity.