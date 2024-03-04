A nail-biting game of cat and mouse with traffic wardens - Susan Dalgety

Parking attendants enforcing the pavement parking ban in Edinburgh

But there also needs to be a balance struck between stopping careless parking and preventing people from going about their daily business. A few days ago, I had a new dishwasher installed. The job only took about 15 minutes, but throughout it all, one of the two-man team stayed outside, on the lookout for traffic wardens because they had no option but to park their company van partly on the pavement outside our tenement block. There was literally nowhere else for them to go.

“Does the company pay your parking tickets if you are fined?” I asked. “No, we have to cough up ourselves,” replied the look-out.

On this occasion, luck was on their side. They managed to fit my dishwasher without incurring a £100 fine – the new charge levied by the city council to stop inconsiderate parking. But even if they had been able to find an empty spot close enough to our flat, they would still have risked a fine as every parking space within walking distance is for permit holders only.

So I have a simple question for the city’s transport chief, Councillor Scott Arthur. How are installation teams, construction workers and other essential services supposed to operate in the city centre if they are not allowed to park? I know that Councillor Arthur is an evangelical cyclist, but not even he could deliver a dishwasher on the back of his bike.

Surely a simple solution would be an exemption scheme for tradespeople who need to park in the city centre on occasion? I am sure most of them would be willing to shell out a couple of hundred pounds a year for a permit that allowed them to park close to where they are working.