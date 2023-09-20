A rap on the knuckles is punishment enough for Labour group - Steve Cardownie

​We were told last week that Edinburgh City Council Leader, Cammy Day, was referring himself to a standards watchdog over an event which took place recently in the City Chambers.

Apparently, Cammy and his fellow party members, including another four from the Labour group, got together as a “thank-you” for the Labour Party’s Westminster candidates.

It is well known that council offices cannot be used for party political campaigning so why the Labour Party chose to go ahead with this get together beats me.

Because of their ignorance (or arrogance?) five Labour councillors will face a standards investigation. Holding such an event in the City Chambers undoubtedly brings the Labour group’s powers of judgment into question as the cleaner’s cat knows that this is a no-no.

It did not take Cllr Kevin Lang, Lib Dem Group leader long to pounce on this fiasco by declaring that the standards commission “will need to investigate fully the event that took place and decide for itself whether there was a breach of the code of conduct.”

So, a spectacular own goal indeed by the Labour group, but surely it would be fanciful to suppose that the current working arrangements in the High Street are under threat by the Lib/Dems for one withdrawing support from the minority Labour Administration over this issue.

This would be tantamount to pouring the baby out with the bath water. Rooms may have been used for party political purposes which in the grand scheme of things is hardly the crime of the century.