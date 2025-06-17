A sad farewell to Sir Geoff Palmer - Angus Robertson

Scotland has lost a towering figure of intellect, courage and integrity with the passing of Professor Sir Geoff Palmer.

A scientist of global renown and a tireless campaigner for racial justice, Sir Geoff leaves behind a profound legacy that has changed Edinburgh – and Scotland – for the better.

Born in Jamaica and arriving in the UK as part of the Windrush generation, Sir Geoff rose to become Scotland’s first Black university professor and later, a knight of the realm. Yet his greatest legacy may lie beyond his scientific achievements – in his fearless leadership on race equality and decolonisation.

As chair of the Edinburgh Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Review Group, Sir Geoff led difficult but vital conversations about our city’s past. His work was instrumental in Edinburgh City Council issuing a formal apology for the city’s historic role in the slave trade – a cause I fully supported and continue to believe was both necessary and just.

Sir Geoff did not seek to erase history, but to reveal its truths and foster understanding. His commitment to education, honesty and reconciliation reflected the very best of public service.

We owe him a debt for pushing Edinburgh and Scotland to confront uncomfortable realities. Thanks to his leadership, the city has taken important steps toward a more inclusive and truthful public memory.

To his family and all who knew and admired him, I extend my heartfelt condolences. Scotland has lost a great man. We must honour him by continuing his work.