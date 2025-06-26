That the council prevents private school pupils undergoin treatment at Edinburgh’s Sick Kids from attending in-hospital classes beggars belief, says Sue Webber

It doesn’t matter if it’s been policy since 2015 – that Edinburgh City Council prevents a handful of seriously ill private school pupils undergoing lifesaving treatment at Edinburgh’s Sick Kids from attending in-hospital classes beggars belief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surely common decency should dictate that if free-at-the-point-of-need applies to healthcare, then it should also apply to the education of an eight-year-old with cancer.

It really does take a special sort of heartlessness for a hospital to allow a little boy fighting for his life to be told he can’t have classes with his friend because of some ideological/financial stance taken by petty bureaucrats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private schools, which operate on a not-for-profit basis, can’t stop paying a bit of a teacher’s salary because one pupil is on long-term sickness absence, or to expect a missing pupil discount for their maintenance costs. And as new George Watson’s head Lisa Kerr has pointed out, her school is teaching at least one senior pupil from a state school unable to provide tutoring for one of their subjects, and the family is not asked for payment.

But what is being forgotten is that private school parents have paid twice, for school fees and through their taxes from which they receive no rebate for not taking up the place the state is legally obliged to provide, until their worst nightmare unfolds and their child contracts a potentially fatal illness and needs schooling in an Edinburgh hospital. The SNP’s bedtime revolutionary Finlay McFarlane, who defended this policy at last week’s education committee, should be ashamed of himself.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian