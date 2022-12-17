Hayley Matthews' eldest son went down a storm as the villainous King John in school play, Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies

But there's been something in the water this week as far as compliments go. I've had a loads of them, and I mean loads. They've all been genuine and from a place of sincerity. One about my hair colour looking beautiful (blush), one about how I look very young (from my eldest’s school friend, a nine-year-old girl who probably isn't the best at guessing ages) and one collective compliment from teachers and parents at the school play.

Too many people to mention said how amazing my eldest was playing King John in their school play "Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies”. I was blown away by the amount of people coming up to us to say how amazing our son is on the stage. He's loud, funny and a wee natural. He takes his confidence and loudness off his dad, who's a total show-off and extravert. I'm kidding! I think everyone knows it's me that's responsible for his entertaining side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in all seriousness when someone compliments your child at a skill, you want to hold onto that forever. Especially after a really tough year, having a laugh with his friends and a focus has helped him massively!