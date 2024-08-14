A visit to the theatre was just the thing to get me back on my feet - Steve Cardownie

The hospital recommended a spinal anaesthetic instead of a general one for my knee replacement surgery

I paid my first visit to a theatre last Thursday, but as our festivals are in full swing that may not come as much of a surprise. However, this theatre was an operating theatre in The Royal Infirmary where I had been booked in for knee replacement surgery.

Having waited for more than a year from my first appointment to the date of the surgery, I was relieved that the operation was to finally go ahead.

I turned up at Little France at the allotted time of 7.15 am and was met by a member of staff who ushered me into an ante-room to tell me what to expect from the rest of the day and to answer any questions that I may have had.

Next, the anaesthetist paid me a visit to take me through the proposed procedure.

I had always wanted to avoid a general anaesthetic so it was music to my ears when he told me that the hospital recommended a spinal anaesthetic instead.

When I had changed into my obligatory hospital gown, I was plonked into a wheelchair and duly moved to a wee room outside the theatre where the anaesthetic was to be applied.

The hospital’s notes of guidance state “Your anaesthetist will first use a needle to insert a thin plastic tube (a cannula) into a vein into a vein in your hand or arm. This allows your anaesthetist to give you fluids and any drugs you may need.

“A local anaesthetic is injected first to numb the skin and so make the injection more comfortable. This will sting for a few seconds. The anaesthetist will give the spinal injection and you will need to keep still for this to be done. A nurse or healthcare assistant will usually support and reassure you during the injection.”

The guidance also offers some reassurance, “A spinal injection is often no more painful than having a blood test or having a cannula inserted. When the injection is working fully, you will be unable to lift your legs up or feel any pain in the lower part of the body.”

For my part, I remember next to nothing of the procedure, apart from asking everyone what they wanted to drink at the bar as I was being wheeled out the theatre.

No pain, no discomfort and job done, troublesome knee duly replaced.

The advantages of a spinal anaesthetic over a general one are that there is a lower risk of infection after surgery, less effect on the lungs and breathing, good pain relief immediately after surgery, less need for strong pain-relieving drugs that can have side effects, less sickness and vomiting and there is also an earlier return to drinking and eating after surgery.

After my surgery I was taken to a small ward that comfortably housed four patients and, once fully awake, I was encouraged to get out of bed and take a short walk within the ward.

The following day I took a similar short walk, followed by going up (and down) three steps and having done so successfully, was told that I would be discharged later that day.

All told, I cannot thank the staff enough, all of whom played an important part in my treatment and recuperation . . .

Now for the other one!