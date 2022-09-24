Accidentally overheard stranger's advice to a friend has changed my life – Hayley Matthews
It can be hard to stay motivated with all the problems of the world right now, and being overwhelmed seems to be a by-product of how busy and difficult life can be.
When things get like this, I struggle with thinking straight and getting through the day without it all going haywire. I sometimes feel like I'm walking through water and not getting anywhere quickly.
Then during the week, as I was on the way to the car with the shopping, I was congratulating myself for making it round the supermarket without forgetting anything (yes even with a list), when I realised there were items on the other side and I’d only gotten three-quarters of the shop.
With not enough time to go back round as the afternoon school run called, I just put the shopping in the car and let out a big sigh.
Most Popular
As I did this, a man walked past me whilst on his phone giving some firm advice to the receiver.
He was talking in a loud voice so I couldn't help overhear and what he said was really helpful: "Look man, just write down what you need to do for the day and do it.”
He said he’d realised life can be challenging and we all lose motivation but if you write it down, and just do it, it makes it clearer in your head somehow.
I know this won't work for everyone (I can't even follow a simple shopping list) but it's helped my motivation as I wade through the life’s troubles with little energy. I hope it helps you too. Go on, write it down and do it.