A stranger's good advice to a friend has also helped Hayley Matthews (Picture: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images)

When things get like this, I struggle with thinking straight and getting through the day without it all going haywire. I sometimes feel like I'm walking through water and not getting anywhere quickly.

Then during the week, as I was on the way to the car with the shopping, I was congratulating myself for making it round the supermarket without forgetting anything (yes even with a list), when I realised there were items on the other side and I’d only gotten three-quarters of the shop.

With not enough time to go back round as the afternoon school run called, I just put the shopping in the car and let out a big sigh.

As I did this, a man walked past me whilst on his phone giving some firm advice to the receiver.

He was talking in a loud voice so I couldn't help overhear and what he said was really helpful: "Look man, just write down what you need to do for the day and do it.”

He said he’d realised life can be challenging and we all lose motivation but if you write it down, and just do it, it makes it clearer in your head somehow.