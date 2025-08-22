Accountability is way to learn from tragedy

Thomas Wong was killed when he was struck by a bin lorry

It ill-behoves a journalist to second-guess the findings of a Sheriff Court following a fatal road traffic accident. But if lessons are to be learned from the tragic death of Cramond schoolboy Thomas Wong to improve road safety, we need to be clear about what happened.

Yesterday's Evening News detailed the facts of the case, but reading between the lines one gets a feeling that nothing will change unless there is a price to pay for negligence.

We are all familiar with the road behaviour of certain groups of drivers. There are the sedate, cautious motorists, who do everything by the book. Sometimes we may be frustrated by them and want to go a bit faster. But in Edinburgh most roads have a 20mph speed limit, because councillors have accepted the cast-iron evidence that this drastically reduces the injuries inflicted in accidents. The fact that – along with pavement parking and a host of other regulations – this rule is flagrantly ignored and rarely enforced is unacceptable.

To be clear: the vehicle in this case was crawling at only 7.5mph. However, when passing traffic exceeds the local 30mph limit, it makes it harder for a driver to join the roadway.

Then there are the commercial “multi-drop” drivers under a tight schedule to collect or distribute goods. Again, we may be frustrated by this group's driving style for different reasons; the vast growth of online sales has seen fleets of delivery vehicles swarming the streets, and traffic enforcement is sadly lacking.

Transport Scotland confirms the impression of ever-more dangerous driving and accidents. In 2024 road traffic fatalities were up 9 per cent at 160 deaths. As the government’s target is for a 50 per cent reduction in deaths, we clearly need to change our approach.

No-one wants to see anyone jailed for a tragedy like this. But until companies and their employees are properly held accountable for accidents they cause, no lessons will have been learned from Thomas Wong’s death.