Advent season can open doors for others - Ewan Aitken

This weekend sees the beginning of what the Christian faith community call Advent. Marked mostly these days by calendars with daily chocolate treats, its roots lie in more ancient traditions.

Its beginnings lie in the 4th and 5th centuries; the earliest recorded reference being in the writings of St Hilary. The Latin word he used, “Adventus” was over time understood to mean “moments of preparation for the coming great times”.

Waiting in preparation for something special, a big change, is not a uniquely Christian trait nor even a religious one; though it’s not one we are often good at. In a world of instant communication and gratification, creating space to step back, be still and think about what’s important is harder to do than ever and also even more important to try to achieve.

One word I often hear when I ask folk how they are is “overwhelmed”. There seems to be so much going on and far greater access to that information. Thanks to technology, its very hard to know where to start, what to take in and what to ignore. Its why so many people connect the feeling of being overwhelmed to what’s called FOMO – fear of missing out. It’s a real experience; the more you know is out there, the more you fear you’ve missed something special or significant. And its not healthy for anyone to feel like that.

Taking time to do nothing is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself. Someone I was meeting this week was late in arriving. She apologised and said, “I am sorry but I got stuck in Lochend Park”.

I looked confused and she said; “It was white with frost, the pond was frozen and there was a beautiful heron standing still on the ice. I had to stop and take it in”.

What a wonderfully different excuse for being late – I almost had FOMO myself! Her lateness did not stop us getting done what needed done, her honest answer set a lovely tone for the meeting and I am sure she benefited from that moment of reflection and appreciation.

There are of course those who are forced to wait because they don’t have what they need.

Those households stuck in temporary accommodation for months, over 5200 in Edinburgh alone – waiting for a home they never know will come until it does. Those who don’t have the income to enable them to have what they need to flourish. Those who will feel excluded from the festive season because their circumstances, financial or otherwise, mean they cannot afford to participate. It is beholden on those of us who have what we need to share what we can so others can have what we enjoy.

The advent season began as a time of waiting in preparation for something special to happen, something which would change the world. Perhaps these days, it can be a time to stop, be still for a moment, look at what we have with gratitude and take time to reflect on what we can share. As you eat your daily advent treat take a moment to be grateful for what you have, then ask yourself how you might help others know the same thing.

Today Cyrenians is launching our Winter Fundraising appeal to raise urgent funds to support those who are at risk of homelessness this Christmas. Please support us if you can at www.cyrenians.scot/ donate.