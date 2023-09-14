Advertising just can’t be ignored - John McLellan

​The great and good, and plenty of others, of the advertising world are gathering this morning at the Royal Museum for the now annual Advertising Association Scottish conference, with a keynote speech from ex-Prime Minster Gordon Brown, the star attraction.

The Advertising Association Scottish conference will hear a keynote speech from ex-Prime Minster Gordon Brown

But with new figures showing unemployment in Scotland has shot up by 37,000 people in the last quarter to 122,000, the economy needs to pick up and advertising is very much the lubricant which keeps the wheels of commerce and industry turning.

Advertising’s role as an economic driver is one of the key themes of today’s conference, and pre-pandemic Advertising Association research estimated the £1.7 billion spent on advertising and marketing in Scotland generated £8.8bn for the wider economy, and its value in priming growth by helping businesses to sell their goods and services can’t be ignored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nor can its role in underpinning the whole creative sector be underestimated. Filmmakers, screenwriters and designers cut their teeth in ad-land, and with artistic organisations struggling for cash, advertising companies are essential for keeping a critical mass of skills in the country.

New research to be unveiled today will show that people react positively to enjoyable, creative advertising, but the more they get bombarded, the less they trust the message, so continued support for Scotland’s high-quality creative sector makes wider economic sense.