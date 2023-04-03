The start of the Easter holidays was wrecked for many holidaymakers as they had to wait for their passports to be individually checked and stamped, which is a direct consequence of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union. Particularly badly hit were coach loads of school-kids who were at the start of school visits to the continent. One school group from Dorset which was supposed to be going to Italy turned around and went home instead after waiting for more than 17 hours.

British travellers are well aware of the disadvantages of Brexit since the UK Government ended the free movement of people. Long gone are the advantages of being able to join the EU passport queue and make speedy progress through passport and customs in holiday or business locations. Instead, too often a lengthy wait is necessary for a British passport to be individually checked and stamped.

Just when things were bad enough, more than 1,000 workers from the UK passport agency have begun five weeks of strike action after the UK Government failed to reach an agreement ending industrial disruption. With the Passport Office receiving up to 250,000 applications per week, more than one million applications could be made during the strike period. The Home Office has insisted there are no plans to change its guidance period for passports to be processed. Hopefully things won’t get even worse for UK passport holders.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary