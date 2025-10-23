AI revolution for council jobs - Sue Webber

We are only at the start of the AI revolution and it’s clear by the day that revolution might not be a dramatic enough word for the impact it will have.

What were clerical tasks will be automated and only those with skilled crafts and trades might be able to rest easy that they will still be in demand.

It also means that a host of services will be not need the same number of people, with the potential to reduce costs as well as improve efficiency.

Therefore, the reported success of a pilot scheme using an AI programme called Magic Notes to help Edinburgh social workers to transcribe their notes should be warmly welcomed, if it means officers can spend more time working with people needing help than on paperwork.

Other innovations are in the pipeline, with the trailing of MS Copilot in other departments and the promise for streamlining so many aspects of council bureaucracy is a huge opportunity.

If so, many jobs can be completed in an instant which would otherwise take hours or even days, the savings could be vast if fewer people are needed. But, and there’s always a but where the public sector is concerned, what about the policy of no compulsory redundancies?

Switching people into badly needed care roles might not suit those with no experience or indeed desire to do so, but keeping hundreds of people doing nothing in the “redeployment pool” won’t be an option.