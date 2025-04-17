So Aimee Lou Wood, pictured – one of the stars of series three of The White Lotus – has been getting upset about her teeth being mocked on Saturday Night Live.

I suppose it is just the way things are these days, especially when it comes to people’s faces. Don’t like your eyebrows? Then get some tattooed. Is that slight bump on your nose look like a hideous deformity when you glance in a mirror? Then off for some surgery for you. As well as having seen all of the series of The White Lotus I am also watching 1923, which is a prequel to Yellowstone. In one scene two of the main cast are on a very dodgy boat being captained a man who resembles an emphysemic tramp, coughing and spluttering, generally looking and sounding like someone who is not long for this world. That is until he opens his mouth and there are a perfect set of teeth, where in reality he’d be lucky to have a couple of discoloured ones. There are a few things that put me off having any sort of elective work done. First is the cost (and I don’t think I would ever even consider going abroad to have it done cheaply), second is the pain and third is the possibility of it all going wrong. The final can have catastrophic results. How much is the cash-strapped NHS having to spend on putting things right? Not to mention the time taken by surgeons and nurses when there are waiting lists as long as a giraffe’s neck. Of course, in the end it is all down to personal choice, and for some people surgery on bits of their body can be life changing. For others it doesn’t really sort things out. If you are so desperate to become a contestant on Love Island that you take out a loan to get a boob job, perhaps you should actually see a psychiatrist rather than a plastic surgeon.