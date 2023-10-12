Airport caught in Crosswind - John McLellan

A visualisation of the new development by Crosswind Developments Ltd

I should have realised that just because Crosswind Developments Limited’s official address on Companies House records is Edinburgh Airport, 2nd Floor, Terminal, Edinburgh, EH12 9DN, doesn’t mean it’s the airport’s scheme. And if I had double checked the current ownership of the runway site, I would have found it was “acquired“ by Crosswind Developments Limited (chair, ex-Chancellor Alistair Darling) from Edinburgh Airport in 2019.

But had I examined the accounts filed to Companies House I would have learnt the immediate parent company is called Green Midco Ltd which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Green Bidco Limited, owns Edinburgh Airport Limited, which is the operator of Edinburgh Airport. And on the board of Green Midco and Bidco (are you following this?) and Edinburgh Airport Ltd is Mr Michael McGhee. Mr McGhee is a director of Global Partnership Management LLP, which provides investment management services to Global Infrastructure Partners which lists Edinburgh Airport amongst its many interests around the world.

