Former first minister Alex Salmond

A towering figure, a political colossus, a master tactician, a titan.

The tributes to Alex Salmond following the shocking news of his death from a suspected heart attack on Saturday rightly reflected his commanding presence in Scottish and UK politics.

He dominated the political scene north of the border for decades, turning the SNP from a fringe party to a slick election-winning machine, taking the Nationalists into power for the first time, proving they could be a competent government and taking Scotland closer to independence than most people thought possible.

It was devolution and the creation of the Scottish Parliament which provided the platform for all this to happen. At a time when some in the SNP were dismissive of plans for a "pretendy parliament", Mr Salmond realised it could be a stepping stone towards his dream of independence.

He was a pragmatist, willing to adjust his tactics to achieve what was possible without shelving the longer-term aim.

Born in Linlithgow and brought up in a council house, his political talent became clear at an early stage when he won a mock election at school, standing for the SNP, by proposing half-day schooling and ice cream instead of free school milk.

At St Andrews University, he developed useful skills, sometimes staying up all night playing Diplomacy, a board game that requires strategy and negotiation as well as bluff and backstabbing.

And after graduating he gained professional expertise working as an oil economist for the Royal Bank of Scotland in St Andrew Square.

First elected to the Commons in 1987, he was one of just three SNP MPs and, realising they needed to attract attention to make any impact, he captured the headlines by interrupting Chancellor Nigel Lawson’s 1988 budget speech and duly being suspended.

Ironically, he preferred the cut and thrust of Westminster politics to the supposedly more consensual style in the Scottish Parliament. But he put his tactical and debating skills to good use in both places.

His trial on sexual assault charges - which saw him acquitted on all counts - and the bitter fall-out with his successor Nicola Sturgeon cast a shadow over his career.

But history may remember him primarily for the independence referendum when he led the Yes campaign to within a few hundred thousand votes of victory. Labour’s Alistair Darling, who led the No side, died last year. The loss of the two top figures from such a key time of Scotland’s history marks the end of an important era.