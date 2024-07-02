All-electric bus company is going places - Angus Robertson

Inter-city electric coach venture Ember has boosted its fleet thanks to a £5.6 million loan from Triodos Bank UK

Congratulations to Ember bus company in Edinburgh, who have secured a £5.6 million loan from ethical investment bank Triodos to expand what is the UK’s first all-electric, intercity bus service.

The transport startup launched in Scotland in 2020, with two coaches operating its first route between Edinburgh and Dundee. Today, Ember’s network also includes services to destinations including Glasgow, Stirling and Kinross.

The service allows users to request a pickup from their location within a certain distance of the bus route via an app. Thousands across Scotland are already using the environmentally friendly service, which founders have said has been the best location to start due to the size and variability of routes to trial the service, and thanks to a more climate-conscious business focus encouraged by the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ember’s success is a demonstration of what can be achieved with commitment and hard work, even if all you have is an idea. Indeed, speaking about the company’s early days, co-founder Keith Bradbury Ember talked about beginning the venture with only a single vehicle. “In 2019, we didn’t have a web domain, we didn’t have anything, actually. We approached these companies and told them that we’d like to buy one electric coach because that’s all we had money for. Obviously, when you say you want to buy one electric coach, no one takes you seriously. Some companies laughed in our faces.”