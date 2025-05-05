All eyes on First Minister for our economic roadmap - Joanne Davidson

Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce director of policy Jo Davidson

Former Irish Taoiseach John Bruton said: “You can’t have economic growth without security” and as far as business is concerned, he was bang on the money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instability and uncertainty are the enemies of business – discouraging investment in people and infrastructure and ultimately stifling growth. Sadly, we live in an increasingly polarised age of global uncertainty.

That is why it is essential that in Scotland, we create as much domestic stability as we are able to – providing our businesses with as much certainty as possible in order to drive the good economic growth we need to fund our essential public services and create jobs and opportunities for all of our people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, all eyes will be on First Minister John Swinney this week, who is to set out the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government for 2025 to 2026 tomorrow.

John Swinney's programme for government will be outlined tomorrow (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell)

We are already aware that the Scottish Government is focused on four key areas – eradicating child poverty, growing the economy,tackling the climate emergency and delivering high quality and sustainable public services.

We at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce believe that growing our economy must be the pre-eminent priority, simply because that is what will provide the means to achieve the other priorities outlined. Without more funds, progress towards the Government’s other important priorities will fail.

Our belief is that Scotland’s cities – and Edinburgh in particular – are the engines that drive economic growth across the nation. If we are serious about moving the dial on our economy, we need to concentrate our efforts and resources in the areas where we have highest growth potential – whether places or industries – and leverage our unique strengths, assets and enablers in these areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need Scottish Government to set out an ambitious roadmap and it is essential that they do all they can to create the policy and economic conditions in Scotland that will drive an entrepreneurial, risk-taking culture.

That means encouraging and supporting exporters, and one way to do this is to work harder with women-led businesses to close the gender exporting gap. We also need to create a skills development system that works at all stages of life, including reforming the funding of Higher and Further Education and improving and enhancing the apprenticeship system. We need to improve access to finance, particularly for entrepreneur-led SMEs looking to scale from emerging sectors such as Fintech, AI and robotics.

We’d also like to see a greater focus on tackling one of our major social and economic barriers – the housing emergency – through increased investment. This would not only provide more access to affordable housing but would also help kick-start our economic growth through infrastructure investment. We need more affordable housing in Edinburgh in particular, so that workers can live closer to the opportunities our economy generates.

We further need the Scottish Government to at least seek no further tax divergence with the rest of the UK – the differences which already exist inhibit investment and deter areas of talent recruitment. Reduced divergence would be even better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And we need a strong, ambitious partnership with industry, between the Scottish and UK Governments, and with local government to consistently “sell” Scotland as a destination for investment, innovation and business.

We have seen some early signs of improved relations between the Scottish and UK Governments – but we need to see more than that. We need meaningful engagement and collaboration on the UK Industrial Strategy, infrastructure, international trade and on an immigration system that works for Scotland and other parts of the UK beyond London and the south east of England.

The First Minister has brought the announcement of the programme forward from its usual September timeslot to May in an attempt to ensure a meaningful agenda for Government for the next year before Holyrood heads to the ballot box. The Edinburgh Chamber, and the Chamber network as a whole, stands ready to ensure he and his Government make good on that intention.

Joanne Davidson, Director of Policy, Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce