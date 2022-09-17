All the news that will be fit to print... again - Kevin Buckle

I think for instance it is safe to say how the new administration handles this year’s winter festivities and in particulat the Christmas Market are guaranteed to feature at some point.

This week though there has been very little news beyond the death of the Queen and in such a week it is hard to decide what is appropriate for discussion.

Waverley Market will be closed on Monday joining many others in such a decision though certainly some of the businesses, institutions and services that have also decided to close has caused heated discussion on the difference netween respect and virtue signalling.

Edinburgh's Christmas Market usually brings it's fair share of controversies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September 19 is actually my late mother’s birthday so my thoughts will be elsewhere and I doubt I will watch the ceremony, relying instead on news reports later in the day.

The Scottish Music Association did announce the SAY award longlist but to be honest there was little for me to say about those listed beyond my hope that it is won by Hamish Hawk, who follows in the tradition of Avalanche favourites like Withered Hand and Meursault but came a little later to the party when sales for smaller artists had plummeted.

Hamish is still doing well compared to his peers and indeed has a new album just announced for February 3 2023. I know that vinyl now takes many months to arrive but I’m still not sure why albums are announced so far away from the release date these days. I was surprised to see big hitters Belle and Sebastian and Gentle Sinners not included as both had albums out in early May and the cut-off for eligibility is 31 May 2022.

In other news there were more announcements of food outlets taking space in the St James Quarter, only confirming that retail there appears to be being sidelined in favour of it becoming a must-visit food hub.

Edinburgh’s South Suburban railway which has featured in several of my columns has been back in the news exactly 60 years after it was closed to passengers, though it does still operate for freight and occasional diversions.

A feasibility study for the railway’s reopening is included in the new administration’s public transport plan.

Normal service will be resumed next week with the rest of the year no doubt following the usual pattern of holding Edinburgh Council to account, complaining how badly Edinburgh’s businesses are treated and adding in a smattering of music news.

I would like to say a big thank you to those people who have while in the shop mentioned how much they enjoy reading the column. When I was asked to write about my experiences and thoughts while in the Grassmarket all those years ago I never imagined I would still be doing so now.