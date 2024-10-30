American democracy at risk with a second Trump presidency - Steve Cardownie

The contenders: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

As November 5 and the USA Presidential election looms ever larger, the more the CNN App on my phone comes into play and it does not make for particularly good viewing.

I have witnessed constitutional experts on American media outlets starkly stating that the very essence of democracy is at stake and that this election promises to be the most important in USA history.

As former President Donald Trump continues to make wild statements and lies through his teeth, it beggars belief that opinion polls show that the race for the White House between him and Democrat candidate, Kamala Harris is neck and neck.

CNN reports that their latest opinion poll shows that “The race for the White House rests on a razor’s edge in the final CNN poll before votes are counted. The poll conducted by SSRS, finds 47 per cent of likely voters support Kamala Harris and an equal 47 per cent support former President Trump.”

The Washington Post fact checked Trump’s statements over the four years he held office from January 2017-2021 and found that he made 30,573 “false or misleading claims,” which, even by some politicians’ standards is impressive.

But still, he commands widespread support among the American electorate.

“There’s nowt so queer as folk” right enough. It would be laughable were it not so serious.

So, the polling booths open early on Tuesday although early voting and mail-in ballot initiatives will mean that much of the electorate will have already voted. Vote counting will also go on for some weeks in some states before their results are formally declared.

Should Harris emerge victorious it is likely that Trump will again assert his false claim that the result was fixed and that he actually won, ensuring that the spectacle will go on for some time to come.

I will be glued to the screen come Tuesday as the news coverage promises to serve up a feast of drama and intrigue such has never been seen before – or at least since the last Presidential election!