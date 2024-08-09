Amid this darkness there are signs of hope - Simita Kumar

Counter-protesters gather in Bolton, Greater Manchester, in response to the far-right protests

The scenes we have witnessed over the past couple of weeks have been truly horrifying. My heart aches deeply for the families and loved ones of Bebe, Elsie, and Alice.

I am also relieved to hear that the children who were injured have now been discharged from the hospital, and my thoughts remain with them as they continue to recover.

I firmly believe in the right to protest, even when the issues do not align with my personal values. However, we must all acknowledge that there is a significant and undeniable difference between peaceful protests and violent crimes. The horrific violence we have seen is absolutely unacceptable and cannot be ignored.

As well as the thugs who have committed these acts, the responsibility for this violence lies squarely at the doorsteps of politicians who have continuously used harmful rhetoric to scapegoat ethnic minority communities, asylum seekers, and refugees. It is appalling and deeply disturbing to witness the level of hate and violence being inflicted on innocent people.

Like many, I have had to have difficult conversations with my own family about how to prepare and protect ourselves in these troubling times. The fear faced by many communities is palpable, and I share in that fear.

Yet, amidst this darkness, there is hope. We are beginning to see communities come together to and support one another. We must rise above this hatred and strive to restore peace and harmony in our society.

Here in Edinburgh, I am encouraged by the discussions taking place regarding our preparedness and resilience should riots occur. SNP councillors brought an emergency motion to the Culture and Communities Committee on August 8 to ensure an appropriate response and effective communication. I am disappointed that this was not deemed urgent, particularly given the planned demonstrations around hotels housing asylum seekers and the influx of visitors for the summer festivals.

As for my part, I will continue to work closely with other leaders, faith groups and Police Scotland to ensure that we stand united against any acts of violence. We will remain vigilant, compassionate and determined in our efforts to protect our communities and uphold the values of peace and inclusivity.

Simita Kumar is SNP group leader on Edinburgh City Council