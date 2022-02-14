A Ukrainian border guard stands watch at a crossing between Ukraine and Belarus near Vilcha on Sunday (Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden has joined French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in serious attempts to de-escalate tensions and persuade Russia to avert war.

In contrast, UK diplomatic efforts involving Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have been sadly underwhelming and geared for Instagram photo content for her Tory leadership ambitions.

Amongst the most concerning ongoing developments is the failure of existing security architecture to deliver de-escalation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For decades, the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has spanned East and West and been a key forum to deal with with real and potential conflict.

However Ukrainian attempts to use the OSCE’s diplomatic mechanisms have been rebuffed by Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that: “Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement and redeployment along our border and in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfil its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all.”

Jaw-jaw is much better than war-war. Hopefully the international community and the OSCE can help reduce tension and end the threat to Ukraine by Russia.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.