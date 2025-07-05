An inclusive Scotland begins in the classroom

Foysol Choudhury with Sir Geoff Palmer, pioneering scientist, educator and tireless advocate for equality

Scotland has recently mourned the loss of Sir Geoff Palmer, a pioneering scientist, educator and tireless advocate for equality. His legacy calls not just for reflection, but for action.

If we are to honour his life’s work, we must prioritise early years education, giving every child, regardless of background, the chance to thrive.

Too many young people in Scotland still face systemic barriers because of the colour of their skin, their background or the postcode they’re born into. Racism, whether overt or structural, doesn’t begin in adulthood, it takes root in the early years. It’s in those first classrooms that children learn not only to read and count, but to share, question, empathise and grow together. That is where the foundation of a fairer society is laid. Yet for too many families, particularly those from disadvantaged or minority backgrounds, access to quality early learning remains out of reach.

That’s why early education must be at the heart of our efforts to build a truly inclusive Scotland. We cannot talk about fairness without tackling racial inequality in our schools. We know that children from minority ethnic backgrounds are more likely to be excluded, less likely to see themselves reflected in their teachers or curriculum, and often less supported through the early stages of learning. That gap doesn’t disappear; it widens. Sir Geoff knew this. He spoke plainly about the need to confront uncomfortable truths and to educate not just minds but hearts. He understood that inclusion must be intentional.

Today, some voices in politics speak of “reform” while proposing policies that would isolate and divide, cutting support for migrant communities, fuelling culture wars in society, and ignoring the lived realities of racism. We cannot let those voices shape our future. We need bold investment in early education, not just as an economic policy, but as a moral imperative. The earlier we support a child’s development, the greater their chances of fulfilling their potential. But beyond individual success, it is how we build a Scotland where difference is not just tolerated but celebrated.

As an MSP, I will continue to advocate for policies that tackle inequality at its roots. We owe it to Sir Geoff’s memory, and to future generations, to build a Scotland where the next “Sir Geoff Palmer” doesn’t have to be the first or fight so hard to be heard.

Foysol Choudhury is a Scottish Labour MSP for Lothian