An Oasis reunion always looked on the cards at last - Kevin Buckle

I promised the third of my stories about Oasis this week column and while the column has always led to comments in the shop, I was surprised at how many people asked me what my third story was - though even more people asked me if I had a way of getting tickets!

With regards to the latter there used to be no problem at all either getting guest list places or paying for hard to get tickets simply by contacting the artist’s distributor or maybe their label.

It was a regular occurrence to get phone calls from labels or those tasked with promotion but this was all before the internet, never mind social media, so we were in regular contact whereas now I rarely speak to anybody as everything is by email.

In fact, before google and websites I would often get phone calls from record companies and labels maybe looking to put out a compilation and wondering if I knew how to contact a band or artist.

In fact, before mobile phones I would get messages from people who needed to get in touch with a band when they were going to be in the shop before the gig as the only other way to contact a band on tour was to phone the venue they were playing.

But back to my story and the day Oasis sat drinking in the pub below our shop in Cockburn Street.

It was a Thursday morning in the middle of June and Oasis had played at Murrayfield the night before. There was a ripple of excitement among the staff as a customer started to pick out a selection of mainly eighties indie CDs as it was none other than Andy Bell of nineties icons Ride who was now playing with Oasis.

Chatting with the staff he explained the band were downstairs drinking so he’d been able to nip out and do some record shopping.

The band’s minders would regularly pop in to check on him and again he explained they had a flight to Dublin to catch a little later and their minders were tasked with making sure they all made the flight.

There was no sign of the Gallagher brothers until late that morning when Liam appeared outside the shop. We braced ourselves for some drunken banter but instead he just stood outside swaying from side to side and waiting for people to recognise him.

Again this being a time before cameras on phones most people we saw simply asked for an autograph though there were a few with cameras who had their picture taken. A minder came up and looked nervously on.

Not long after Andy had left with a bag full of CDs Liam had shot off up the street while none of the minders were looking and it looked like things might not end well, but I can only assume he was found in time as Oasis did in fact play Slane Castle that Saturday.

Soon of course it would all be over, at least until now, and if truth be told, while there are many bands people hope will reform but it looks unlikely, with Oasis it was always felt they would one day and the surprise is it has taken so long.