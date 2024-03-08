An unreserved apology for national radio wardrobe malfunction - Susan Morrison

A very nice young woman called last week from BBC Radio Scotland. International Women’s Day is coming up, she said, would I like to come on the radio to talk about working women in history?
Susan Morrison
By Susan Morrison
Published 8th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
BBC Radio Scotland invited Susan Morrison to talk about working women in history on its Sunday Morning show last week
BBC Radio Scotland invited Susan Morrison to talk about working women in history on its Sunday Morning show last week

Sure, I said. I really should ask more questions before committing to things. It’s on Sunday morning, she said. The first cloud had appeared on the horizon. You could never describe me as a lark kind of person.

More of a night owl, me. I don’t do mornings very well, and for some reason, Sundays are even more of a challenge. It’s the long-lie, coffee-in-bed with the magazine-bit-of-the-newspaper day.

Right, I said. Well, I had said I’d do it. Yes, she said. We’re going to be on-air at 8.10. Can you get here for 7.50?

This wasn’t just a cloud, this was an entire stormfront worthy of its own name, but it was my fault for saying yes, so I grit my teeth and thought, well, what’s the worst that can happen? Okay, I said, I’ll be there.

Who do you think forgot to set her alarm and woke up at 7.51 on Sunday morning? Yes, that would be me.

I was upright, jeans and jumper on, and out that door in under 90 seconds, which I am taking as a world record.

From my house to the studio it’s about 15 minutes. Fortunately, everyone else was still in bed, so the traffic was non-existent.

It’s quite nice driving about the city when there is no one else there.

Sunday morning also means I could park right outside the Tun, fly out of the car and straight into the studio to slide into that seat before that microphone and start talking like I had risen, had a leisurely breakfast and strolled to the broadcasting studio.

About half way through the interview, whilst I was addressing the nation, I suddenly realised that yes, I had dressed and dashed. But I had completely forgotten to put any pants on.

Good people of Scotland, I apologise unreservedly for my wardrobe malfunction and pledge never to go commando on-air again.

